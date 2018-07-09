To download the white paper, please complete the form below.
Designing Mission Critical Communications Solutions for First Responders
The First Responder Network (FirstNet) was created to provide a nationwide, prioritized communication network for first responders and public health and safety agencies. This initiative creates a significant business opportunities for companies with the knowledge and expertise to create the robust, interoperable devices first responders will need to communication on the network.
In this white paper 'Designing Mission Critical Communications Solutions for First Responders', you’ll learn more about:
What the First Responder Cellular Network is and why it was created
New market opportunities FirstNet provides for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)
4 Core Elements of Choosing an IoT Partner when developing FirstNet products