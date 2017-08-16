Editorial Report: Testing & Analyzing Spectrum Interference



The radio environment is getting ever more complex and crowded, as new technologies, new devices and new spectrum bands come into play. Meanwhile, dynamic spectrum sharing is becoming the new paradigm for policy as regulators seek to promote more efficient use of scarce spectrum resources.





Advanced cellular technologies are more dependent than ever on clear channels in order to produce the gains in efficiency and performance that operators desire, but adding billions of new internet of things devices may raise the noise floor. All of this adds up to challenges in system design and the need for better, faster, cheaper and easier ways to understand the RF environment, locate and address sources of interference.



