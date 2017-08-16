Editorial Webinar: Testing & Analyzing Spectrum Interference



The radio environment is getting ever more complex and crowded, as new technologies, new devices and new spectrum bands come into play. Meanwhile, dynamic spectrum sharing is becoming the new paradigm for policy as regulators seek to promote more efficient use of scarce spectrum resources.





Advanced cellular technologies are more dependent than ever on clear channels in order to produce the gains in efficiency and performance that operators desire, but adding billions of new internet of things devices may raise the noise floor. All of this adds up to challenges in system design and the need for better, faster, cheaper and easier ways to understand the RF environment, locate and address sources of interference. This report looks at factors impacting interference in wireless networks, strategies for dealing with interference and how the roles of industry and government are shifting.





What you will learn:

1. Current approaches and developments in spectrum interference detection and monitoring.

2. Industry trends that are impacting the need for spectrum monitoring as well as technical challenges.





Participants:

Kelly Hill, Editor, RCR Wireless News

Michael Cotton, Division Chief of Telecommunications, NTIA/ITS

Iyad Farazi, CEO, Federated Wireless





