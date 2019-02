Today’s tech headlines are flooded with news of 5G and emerging technology topics. LED lighting control systems in particular are one of the smart city products being deployed globally, promoting energy efficiency and public safety across cities. This new lighting control technology has presented large cities across the globe with a new choice: should they invest in solutions operated by cellular connectivity or wireless mesh networks?





This white paper analyzes the benefits and drawbacks to integrating cellular vs. mesh connectivity and demonstrates why cellular connectivity is an optimal choice for intelligent lighting solutions.