Webinar:
Light the Way to Future-Proof Your Smart City Investment
Join Verizon Smart Communities for a conversation on future-proofing your Smart City investments. While LED luminaires and lighting controls help save energy and costs, there's even more that can be done to help maximize savings and expand the life of Smart City solutions.
The key to protecting your investment is having the ability to add sensors and build new features onto existing infrastructure as technology advances.
In this webinar, we discuss the attributes you should look for when future-proofing your lighting infrastructure - such as connectivity, expansion ports, platforms and ease of installation. We will help plant seeds of innovation today with cities of tomorrow in mind.
Presenter:
Uzair Siddiqui, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Verizon Smart Communities