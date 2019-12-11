Enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB), ultra-reliable low latency communications, and massive machine-type communication (mMTC) are well understood and highly anticipated 5G use cases. The big challenge for network operators is how to support these use cases, and more, on the same network.





Much of the buzz to date has centered on 5G-NR (new radio), virtualized core, and mm-Wave spectrum. Receiving far less attention, but equally important as the new radio interface, is the evolution of the transport network that connects 5G nodes to enable the key 5G use cases—simultaneously.





The VIAVI 5G Fronthaul Handbook explains the impact of 5G on transport networks and key test considerations for ensuring reliable performance and high quality of service—insight you’ll need because 5G demands the network supporting it to be as flexible and reliable as the services running on it.



