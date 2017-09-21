|To access the on demand webinar, please complete the form below.
Webinar:
Backhaul, Fronthaul, C-RAN, and the Evolution of
Radio Access Networks
As wireless operators continue to offer higher bandwidth and prepare to offer 5G fixed-wireless and Internet of Things (IoT) services, radio access networks (RANs) are evolving. Fiber, PON, and WDM technologies continue to constitute the necessary physical layer. Cloud RAN provides scale and cost effectiveness for the radio and transport layers. Virtual RAN will create the infrastructure for network slicing that delivers different services over a common network. These evolutions will require careful analysis and characterization in design, installation, and maintenance phases.
This webinar will highlight the evolution of radio access networks, and focus on emerging technologies and test
applications.
Panelist:
Reza Vaez-Ghaemi, Senior manager, product line management, VIAVI Solutions