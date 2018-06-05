While 5G trials are underway with commercial deployments a few years out, service providers are looking for solutions that can help them overcome capacity challenges in a cost-effective manner. With innovations in later releases of 3GPP, now service providers can offer Gigabit LTE service with relatively low-cost upgrades.





In this VIAVI Solutions webinar, we will discuss the key features of Gigabit LTE service, and what service providers need to do to ensure these enhancements are giving them the maximum return until 5G is commercially available.





Speaker: