The Internet of Things is expected to be the next revolution in mobile communication, connecting billions of devices. Current cellular technology is not optimized for this massive machine-type communication (MTC). 3GPP has released requirements for new cellular-based narrowband technology specifically for IoT.





Wireless service providers need to ensure that LTE broadband networks and narrowband applications coexist in harmony, while maintaining the required quality of experience for each.





In this webinar, we will discuss:

• The concepts of cellular IoT, and the different wireless technologies involved

• Case studies that highlight the deployment challenges of NB-IoT in wireless networks

• Technical solutions and testing requirements that can help mobile operators make sure their networks are ready for IoT





Presenter: