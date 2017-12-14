Emerging enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB), ultra Low Latency (uRLLC) and massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC) services are driving a fundamental change of wireless networks.





While CPRI technology delivers a powerful platform for mainstream 4G/LTE applications, it will not scale for new 5G services. RAN ecosystem participants have been examining multiple options of splitting the functions between RAN entities to meet necessary latency, scale, and bandwidth requirements.





In this webinar, we explore:

• Higher level 5G applications and their respective SLA requirements

• Alternative RAN network architectures

• Functional elements of a baseband unit, and pros and cons of different functional split options

• eCPRI and NGFI technologies and test applications





Speaker: