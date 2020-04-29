White Paper: The 5G Revolution: Challenges, Opportunities and Data Requirements
5G is here and it is redefining expectations - and rewriting standards - with regards to data processing requirements like volume, velocity and latency. The 5G revolution also creates new opportunities for CSPs roll out new revenue generating applications, transform their OSS/BSS systems, or develop strategic integrations for their enterprise customers.
These opportunities, however, can only be realized with the proper infrastructure in place; patching together generic and open-source technologies simply isn’t going to work for true digital transformation at a scale that 5G facilitates.
In this white paper, we dig into the impact of 5G and examine the challenges and opportunities it creates through a number of topics, including:
- Why is 5G different?
- Popular 5G use cases
- New 5G business opportunities via network slicing
- 8 real-time database features required for 5G
- And more
To download the white paper, please complete the form below.