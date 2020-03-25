Real-Time Data Monetization: New Game New Rules for 5G
With 2020 being the year 5G fully goes mainstream, it’s critical to now truly understand how data plays an important role in new use cases to increase revenue - and thwarting threats to that revenue - by managing fraud in real-time.
In this webinar, we discuss strategies and use cases to ensure a future-ready data architecture for a 5G rollout. We will touch upon:
• Real-time use cases to monetize 5G
• The opportunities - and challenges - of 5G
• Requirements of data platforms for a Service-Based Architecture
• And more
Speaker:
Dheeraj Remella, Chief Product Officer, VoltDB
