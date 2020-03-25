With 2020 being the year 5G fully goes mainstream, it’s critical to now truly understand how data plays an important role in new use cases to increase revenue - and thwarting threats to that revenue - by managing fraud in real-time.





In this webinar, we discuss strategies and use cases to ensure a future-ready data architecture for a 5G rollout. We will touch upon:

• Real-time use cases to monetize 5G

• The opportunities - and challenges - of 5G

• Requirements of data platforms for a Service-Based Architecture

• And more





Speaker:

Dheeraj Remella, Chief Product Officer, VoltDB