Editorial Webinar: Wi-Fi, public 5G or private network: What's an enterprise to do?
With advances in Wi-Fi and cellular technology running parallel to each other, enterprises are encountering more and more options when it comes to building a network. As network architecture and topology becomes more flexible, many enterprises are left wondering what the best solution to meet their specific needs might be.

This webinar takes a look at the things an enterprise should consider when debating the implementation of Wi-Fi, public 5G, a private network or a combination of all three.

Speakers:
Cat Sbeglia, Technology Editor, RCR Wireless News
Stephane Daeuble, Head of Marketing - Enterprise Solutions, Nokia
Safi Khan, Regional Product Marketing Director, Telit
Karim El Malki, President, Athonet
