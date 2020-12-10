With advances in Wi-Fi and cellular technology running parallel to each other, enterprises are encountering more and more options when it comes to building a network. As network architecture and topology becomes more flexible, many enterprises are left wondering what the best solution to meet their specific needs might be.





This webinar takes a look at the things an enterprise should consider when debating the implementation of Wi-Fi, public 5G, a private network or a combination of all three.





Speakers:

Cat Sbeglia, Technology Editor, RCR Wireless News

Stephane Daeuble, Head of Marketing - Enterprise Solutions, Nokia

Safi Khan, Regional Product Marketing Director, Telit

Karim El Malki, President, Athonet