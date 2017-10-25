Editorial Webinar: Wireless and Wireline Convergence







Network topologies are changing as consumer and enterprise demands for bandwidth increase at a staggering rate. The advancements we’re seeing in wireless connectivity are not possible without corresponding advancements in the wired physical plant. Much of this innovation is dependent on the availability of more and more spectrum, which runs the gamut from valuable licensed bands to unlicensed and shared frequencies, which accommodate new market entrants looking to control their connectivity future.





In the march to 5G, important topics such as CBRS, MulteFire, in-building wireless, the explosive growth of the IoT and the promise of private networks are informing an industry-wide dialogue around the theme of convergence. But, beyond just network technologies and spectrum availability, another aspect of convergence has come to the forefront—the need for the entire telecommunications industry to converge around the goal of monetizing the multi-trillion dollar opportunity of driving digital transformation. With a vast addressable market and tremendous variability in end-user needs, no one company can do this alone.



Panelists:

Sean Kinney, Managing Editor, RCR Wireless News