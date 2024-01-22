As the 5G landscape continues to evolve, navigating the complexities associated with testing becomes increasingly crucial. How does the ecosystem align to focus on the use cases and technology stacks that can drive real world service differentiation and monetization?





On March 13th, RCR Wireless News, VIAVI Solutions and Spirent Communications join forces in an insightful 5G Testing webinar to explore:

Continued fiber proliferation and its implications for testing

Testing both FWA and mobile services

Ensuring that user experience lives up to customer expectations

Challenges associated with midband spectrum deployment and optimization, including power level variations and potential interference

Leveraging digital twins and automation to navigate the ever-increasing test load in the lab

Labs as a tool for partner collaborations and determining market readiness

The lab-as-a-service trend

Testing in the context of Open RAN development



Webinar Speakers:

Nisar Sanadi, Senior Product Manager, Spirent Communications

Ian Wong, Director of RF and Wireless Architecture, VIAVI Solutions

Kelly Hill, Executive Editor, RCR Wireless News

