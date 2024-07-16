The evolution of 5G technology is entering an exciting new phase with 5G Advanced, marking a significant step forward from the initial deployment of 5G networks. This progression not only promises enhanced user experiences and new system efficiencies, but it also lays the groundwork for a smoother path towards 6G.

The upcoming webinar offers a unique opportunity to take a closer look into the intricacies of 3GPP Release 18, highlighting the pivotal innovations that will underpin future wireless communication technologies.

With insights from Juan Montojo, the global lead for cellular standardization at Qualcomm Technologies, participants will gain a deeper understanding of the advancements and the collaborative efforts driving this technological frontier. It's an event that professionals and enthusiasts in the field won't want to miss.

