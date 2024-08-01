Beamforming is one technique which has evolved over the past few decades to accomplish the aforementioned. Beamforming employs several radiating components and produces a single signal with longer and stronger stream by focusing the waves in a desired direction. Each radiating element transmits the same signal with identical wavelength and phase. This results in the formation of a main/primary lobe, where these signals interfere constructively.

Similarly, side/secondary lobes are formed where these signals interfere destructively. Side lobes are a beamforming byproduct, which essentially represents undesired and relatively much weaker radiations of the main lobe, radiating signals in various directions. These side lobes could interfere with the main lobe due to poor antenna array design. By increasing the number of radiating components, the main beam lobe becomes narrower and more concentrated, and at the same time, the side lobes become weaker with relatively lower interference.