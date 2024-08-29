A major catalyst for 6G is the conversion of physical, digital, and virtual realms, which enables new user experiences and applications. Wireless sensing plays a crucial role in this transformation, as it allows for the detection and recognition of the physical world before it is mapped to the digital world and interacted with in the virtual realm.

Wireless sensing can redefine how we detect objects, motions, and even gestures, all without the need for active electronics on the target (e.g., foliage, walls, people). This emerging wireless capability complements traditional sensors like cameras and lidars, which have already been used in the auto industry, enhancing environmental perception and interaction. By leveraging existing communication systems, wireless sensing not only preserves user privacy by design but also unlocks new applications across various sectors, including healthcare, transportation, and aviation.

As we look towards the future with 6G, integrated sensing and communications (ISAC) represents a significant leap forward. Combining these two capabilities can enable unprecedented system efficiencies and pave the way for innovative use cases that will shape the world of 2030 and beyond.

Join us for an insightful webinar where you will:

Learn about wireless sensing: its mechanisms, functionalities, and the exciting use cases it can enable

Discover the synergies between wireless sensing and communications, and how 6G ISAC can deliver new efficiencies

Explore the latest industry advancements, from vision and research to standardization and beyond

Get an exclusive look at Qualcomm’s advanced testbed, paving the way for wireless sensing as we transition to 6G

Don't miss this opportunity to explore the transformative potential of wireless sensing and how it will redefine the future of wireless networks.

Speakers: