The great challenge for private 5G vendors and integrators in industrial sectors is to design solutions that are entirely unique and appropriate for the purpose of all kinds of different enterprises and applications, and at the same time to offer systems that can be easily expanded and replicated for new applications and new venues.



Because the real value for enterprises is to have a dynamic 5G system that meets their demands, and which works as it should; and the real value for vendors – and for enterprises, too – is to have one that is easy to sell, to every enterprise, every venue, and every industry. But it is a tremendous balancing act – between custom systems and standard offers.



In this webinar on October 3rd, industry experts will explore how the sector is looking to solve this conundrum, and make 5G easy and effective for Industry 4.0.

