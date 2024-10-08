This webinar will delve into the essential strategies to enhance the accessibility and affordability of 5G technology, addressing the digital divide that persists in developing regions. Discover how comprehensive access to 5G can transform healthcare, education, and business, creating a brighter future for millions. Join industry leaders from RCR Wireless and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to learn about:

Strategies to enhance 5G adoption in emerging regions and the transformative impact on communities and industries

Collaborative efforts between operators and vendors to further democratize 5G, making it economically viable across diverse markets

The integration of 5G into global technological growth, emphasizing its role in closing the digital divide and empowering communities with better access to digital resources

Speakers:

Christopher Patrick, SVP & GM, Mobile Handset, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief, RCR Wireless News