Join this RCR Wireless News and Qualcomm hosted webinar for an insider's look at the latest 5G Advanced specifications and the future of wireless technology.

3GPP Release 19 represents a significant milestone in the 5G Advanced evolution, enhancing existing wireless foundations while introducing new capabilities to enable improved user experiences and expanded use cases. As the precursor to 6G, Release 19 lays the groundwork for the 6G Study in Release 20, with many of its projects contributing to the foundation of future 6G developments.

Webinar highlights include:

In-depth examination of key 5G Advanced Release 19 projects

Technical details and implications of the latest advancements

Insights into the future of 5G and its applications

Discussion on how Release 19 sets the stage for 6G

Whether you're an industry expert or simply interested in the latest wireless technology developments, this webinar is a must-attend.

Speakers

Juan Montojo, Vice President, Technical Standards, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc

Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief, RCR Wireless News