5G for enterprise IT

Enterprise digital transformation is in full swing. For the telecoms industry, the big question is how can existing trends around cloud repatriation, edge computing, the internet of things and AI-led augmentation of human talent be bolstered with the addition of powerful, bespoke 5G connectivity.

Join RCR Wireless News and GSMA for a virtual roundtable on September 18th where industry experts will address:

    • How enterprise CxOs see 5G fitting into their larger digital transformation strategies
    • The role CSPs have to play in transitioning from delivering connectivity as a commodity to delivering business outcomes enabled by connectivity
    • Can distributed mobile network infrastructure be leveraged to serve as a platform for edge inferencing for enterprise GenAI use cases?

Speakers:

  • Jo Gilbert, Technical Director/Manufacturing Lead, GSMA 
  • James Blackman, Global Editor, RCR Wireless News
 
Tune in to the webinar September 18th 10:00am ET.
