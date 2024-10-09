The big goal of 5G is to deliver advanced services that leverage high throughput, low latency, high reliability and other features to create new revenue streams that make operators money and save enterprises money. While getting to this end state requires numerous technological and business transformations, it’s important to be mindful of the back-of-house functions, particularly OSS/BSS modernization.

For 5G to do what it was designed to do, OSS/BSS transformations are needed to help operators diversify revenue streams, achieve service differentiation and maximize their own operational efficiency.