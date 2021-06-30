Editorial Report: 5G-connected venues: A shifting value proposition in a post-COVID world

Venues like stadiums, transportation hubs and other large facilities have always been bottlenecks for operators, particularly with the proliferation of increasingly data-intensive applications. As the world gradually gets back to normal post-COVID-19, the future of venues is in flux.



In the slow ramp back up to full capacity, it's important for venue owners and operators to simultaneously increase revenues while decreasing costs; 5G can help serve both of those goals. For venue users, 5G can support a wide range of new experiences ranging from live switching of HD video streams and immersive AR/VR to real-time wayfinding, a reimagining of retail, and industrial use cases such as automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and industrial robotics. For the back of the house, 5G and IoT can be used to create fast, reliable point of sale systems, asset tracking, process automation and ensure that safety guidelines are being adhered to.



In this novel situation, venue owners and operators can make investments that help meet their immediate needs while also future-proofing their facilities for a return to full occupancy.