The grand vision of 5G propelling us into a fully interconnected world of IoT and digital transformation hasn't fully materialized yet, With RedCap, the streamlined, cost-effective version of 5G designed to cater to various IoT services, we might be on the brink of change.



With RedCap poised to open up the 5G-enabled IoT device market and better support a wide range of impactful use cases, what comes next? Will operators, NEPs, device OEMs, integrators and end users come together to drive digital transformation, or will the IoT promise remain just that?



