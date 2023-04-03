Editorial Report: 5G Monetization Forum 2023 - Key Findings

Standalone 5G and its endless capabilities are often touted as the ticket to monetizing 5G networks, but in the race to monetization, are we trying to run before we can walk? Telcos and their partners are redesigning the landscape of the telecom industry, placing the end user at the very core of a modular network, business model and services. But moving away from a legacy siloed network and business model to a multi-vertical, multi-partners model, comes with challenges.

This report, a companion to the 5G Monetization Forum, aggregates, analyzes and contextualizes the wide-ranging discussions from expert speakers, including technology buyers, sellers, policy makers and innovators developing the solutions that will deliver meaningful change for enterprises and, in turn, create new revenue opportunities for the telecoms sector.