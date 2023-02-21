Editorial Report: 5G—is it making (enough) money yet?

Operators globally have spent hundreds of billions of dollars to deploy and scale 5G networks. However, meaningful new service revenue lift remains elusive. In the quest to realize a return on investment, how should operators approach delivery of differentiated, value-added services into the consumer and enterprise segments? And, with the 6G hype cycle already beginning, will 5G turn out to be just another G rather than the revolutionary technology that was billed?