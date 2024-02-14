20240214 5G Standalone Cloud-Native Editorial Webinar 1200x400
As 5G marks its fifth year in commercial availability, network monetization is elusive and it seems the best is (hopefully) still to come. The shift from 5G Non-standalone to Standalone is a pivotal moment, introducing a new cloud-native core, revolutionary service-based architecture and dynamic management for responsive on-demand network services.

Join RCR Wireless News' latest webinar on February 14th, where industry experts from RCR Wireless News and Spirent Communications will explore:

  • Opportunities and challenges of going cloud-native in the 5G realm

  • The implications of increased technological intricacies in the 5G ecosystem

  • The imperative to rebuild organizational workflows for optimal 5G performance

  • Seamless integration of a cloud-centric operating models

Speakers:
Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief, RCR Wireless News
Anil Kollipara, Senior Director, Product Management, Spirent Communications

 
