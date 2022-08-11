Editorial Report: 5G Standalone: What does the move to cloud-native mean for operators?

The move to standalone 5G impacts almost every part of the Communication Service Provider’s technology and business. Standalone 5G means going cloud-native – deploying cloud technology and making essential changes to business systems and processes to gain the agility and scale of the cloud.

Those changes affect everything from the 5G Core to network’s underlying operational and business systems, to testing. Download now to learn about topics from from zero-touch network automation to how to implement a continuous integration/continuous deployment without creating chaos on the network.