Editorial Webinar: 5G Standalone: What does the move to cloud-native mean for operators?

Standalone (SA) 5G gives operators new agility and scale, unlocking the full range of 5G services. Challenges abound ranging from technical to operational. But operators globally have been slow to deploy 5G SA networks - they remain very much the exception, not the rule.

Going cloud-native presents myriad technical and operational challenges for operators. This webinar examines what moving to cloud-native means for network operators.

Speakers:

Peter Cohen, Editor, RCR Wireless News

David Woodcock, Product Strategy, Acentury