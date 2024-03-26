As the 5G landscape continues to evolve, navigating the complexities associated with testing becomes increasingly crucial. How does the ecosystem align to focus on the use cases and technology stacks that can drive real world service differentiation and monetization?
Make sure you read the latest test and measurement report from RCR Wireless News, to explore testing challenges in the 5G era.
Read the report to explore:
- Continued fiber proliferation and its implications for testing
- Testing both FWA and mobile services
- Ensuring that user experience lives up to customer expectations
- Challenges associated with midband spectrum deployment and optimization, including power level variations and potential interference
- Leveraging digital twins and automation to navigate the ever-increasing test load in the lab
- Labs as a tool for partner collaborations and determining market readiness
- The lab-as-a-service trend
- Testing in the context of Open RAN development