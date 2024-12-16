Is it too early to be talking about 6G? The telco industry seems divided into two camps: those investing heavily in 6G R&D, advocating for a more energy-efficient, life-enhancing next generation of networks, and those skeptical about the actual benefits and ROI of 6G, especially as the industry still seeks to monetize 5G investments.



Beyond the technological challenges, commercializing 6G and convincing carriers to invest in this new technology present significant hurdles.



In this RCR Wireless News report we delve into the 6G business case, explore 6G research, future services and discuss deployment timelines.



