As the wireless industry gears up for 6G by the end of this decade, the lessons from 4G and 5G provide a solid foundation for a transformative redesign of network architecture. The transition from 5G to 6G is more than just a technological upgrade; it represents a strategic opportunity to significantly enhance efficiency, scalability, and adaptability. Early and deliberate decisions are crucial to balancing rapid deployment with long-term value, ensuring superior user experiences, broad accessibility, and minimal disruption while maximizing returns on existing 5G investments.

6G will allow operators to capitalize on 3GPP’s 5G Advanced innovations, with a focus on energy efficiency, automation, infrastructure sharing, and dynamic spectrum management to improve performance and reduce costs. AI-native systems will further elevate network performance, scalability, and responsiveness.

Join Qualcomm and RCR Wireless News on June 18th to explore the strategic imperatives and practical pathways for 6G, and help shape the future of mobile connectivity.

Speakers