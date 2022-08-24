Editorial Webinar: 6G: What problems will the next generation of cellular solve and how?

Although 5G is still very much a work-in-progress with a good deal of continued evolution ahead of it, a range of stakeholders are already discussing and testing components and systems that very well could be included in what comes next--6G.

At a high-level, there's a disconnect between the projected capacity of 5G and demand of mobile network data. With this foundational problem facing cellular networks for the foreseeable future, at its core 6G will likely address this issue. But how?

Speakers:

Sean Kinney, Editor-in-Chief, RCR Wireless News

Ian Wong, Director of RF and Wireless Architecture, VIAVI

Sarah LaSelva, Director of 6G Marketing, Keysight