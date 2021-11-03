The need for ubiquitous, reliable connectivity was brought into sharp focus throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, funding for rural broadband has become a priority for many governments around the world. But the true burden still falls on service providers, which are now tasked with making best use of their assets and the infusion of funding to implement multi-faceted network expansions and modernization programs.

This webinar explores key considerations when looking to expand rural broadband and how two RDOF winners, in particular, are approaching this challenge.

Speakers:

Cat Sbeglia, Managing Editor, RCR Wireless News

Terry Young, Director, 5G and Service Provider Product Marketing, A10 Networks

Melissa Mann, VP of Regional and Legislative Affairs, Lumen