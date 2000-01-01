AI-Driven RAN Automation: Advancing Toward Intent-Based Autonomous Networks

RAN AI technologies are transforming how Mobile Network Operators manage their complex and often multi-vendor networks, enabling self-management, self-optimization, and handling of complex tasks, ultimately driving towards Autonomous Network management.RAN AI technologies are transforming how Mobile Network Operators manage their complex and often multi-vendor networks, enabling self-management, self-optimization, and handling of complex tasks, ultimately driving towards Autonomous Network management.

Mobile Network Operators are already leveraging RAN AI capabilities to optimize network energy usage, enhance RAN equipment performance, and improve FWA and mobile speeds with automated anchoring and optimized cell coverage using AI-driven DNN. Qualcomm Technologies is at the forefront of the RAN AI movement, and is continuing to evolve its RAN AI offering by integrating Agentic and Generative AI into the Qualcomm Dragonwing™ RAN Automation Suite (formerly Qualcomm Edgewise™ Suite) to enable intent-based RAN operations.

Join this session to learn more about:

Multi-vendor RAN AI : abstracting vendor and generational complexity to streamline network modernization and accelerate AI’s benefits.

AI-Driven Optimization: Using advanced AI/ML algorithms to enhance network performance and energy efficiency.

Autonomous Network Management: Advancing network management towards true autonomous decision-making and network actions.

Agentic and Generative AI: Translating user intents into specific network requirements, action plans, and closed-loop network updates.

RAN Automation SMO & RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC): Supporting the building blocks for RAN Automation and a rich rApp marketplace

Speakers