AI adoption in the telecom industry is accelerating rapidly, with AIOps and AI-RAN emerging as strategic priorities. Yet many telecom network operators remain stuck in AI pilot phases due to a lack of trust, fragmented data, operational readiness gaps and an absence of scalable testing methodologies needed to take AI from the lab into live networks.

Traditional testing approaches are fundamentally misaligned with the probabilistic (rather than deterministic) behavior of many AI-enabled solutions. As a result, AI solutions that perform well in controlled lab environments can struggle when tasked with managing the complexity of real-world networks. Using AI within the testing process is the crucial missing link between operators’ AI ambitions and production reality.

To fully realize the benefits of AI for network optimization and engineering productivity, telecom operators must bring testing into the AI era. This key step will help them build trust in AI-driven systems and translate technology spend into durable competitive advantage.

Read the full report to understand why AI-driven testing is becoming essential for scaling AI across telecom networks.