The AI revolution is driving unprecedented investments in digital and physical infrastructure—spanning data, compute, networking and software—to enable scalable, efficient and transformative AI applications. As AI adoption accelerates, enterprises, governments, and industries are building AI infrastructure to unlock new levels of productivity, innovation and economic growth.

Given the vast ecosystem of technologies involved, this report takes a holistic view of AI infrastructure—defining its key components and exploring its evolution, current impact and future direction.

RCR Wireless News' latest report examines the technologies, trends and strategies shaping the future of AI infrastructure. From the evolution of data centers and compute acceleration to the role of connectivity, energy efficiency and edge deployments, the report offers a comprehensive view of how infrastructure is adapting to meet the demands of scalable AI.