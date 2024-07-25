The rise of artificial intelligence comes as operators are managing a number of pre-existing technological transitions—the move to 5G Standalone, proliferation of disaggregated and open radio systems and long-term modernization efforts that will set the stage for the transition to 5G Advanced and 6G.
In this virtual roundtable, speakers will address:
- How operators take gen AI out of call centers and into the network for optimizaiton and automation purposes
- Implications for the telecoms workforce as more traditional network engineering skills transition to a software-centric way of working
- What does it mean to build an AI-native network given that cloud-native is a pre-requisite and operators have yet to fully make that imperative first step
Webinar speakers
Louis Powell, AI Initiatives, GSMA
Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief, RCR Wireless News