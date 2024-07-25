The rise of artificial intelligence comes as operators are managing a number of pre-existing technological transitions—the move to 5G Standalone, proliferation of disaggregated and open radio systems and long-term modernization efforts that will set the stage for the transition to 5G Advanced and 6G.



In this virtual roundtable, speakers will address:

How operators take gen AI out of call centers and into the network for optimizaiton and automation purposes

Implications for the telecoms workforce as more traditional network engineering skills transition to a software-centric way of working

What does it mean to build an AI-native network given that cloud-native is a pre-requisite and operators have yet to fully make that imperative first step Webinar speakers

Louis Powell, AI Initiatives, GSMA

Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief, RCR Wireless News



