In this report we have carried out an in-depth study, based on our main CSPs clients' experience, in which we share with you a set of best practice lessons learned from these players, to realize the benefits from telco cloudification.

Over a decade, network vendors have promoted the benefits of virtualizing the network, and with the advent of 5G, this proposition seems more urgent.

Penetration of virtualization on CSPs, as well as how they are organizing and realizing benefits from it, remains unclear. Many of them experienced issues and delays with their virtualization programs, with significant difficulties to trade-off economies of scale and local needs from global platform.

Now you can download here the complete report “Operating and Governing the Telco Cloud. Cloud & NFV Transformation”.