Over the last few years, multi-cloud adoption—the use of both private and public clouds—has become the new normal for many organizations as the combination provides both cost and efficiency advantages, including avoiding vendor lock-in, better service and pricing, and improved software mapping.

However, due to the limited features and functionality of public cloud tools and services, customers still face cost management and optimization challenges when transitioning to a multi-cloud approach.

For example, there is no way to integrate dashboards from different cloud providers and each cloud provider requires a unique login to access the console. Organizations need new tools to streamline and optimize the management of costs across their set of cloud platforms.

This white paper addresses the tactical approach for optimizing cost management at the major public cloud providers—specifically, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform (GCP)—that spans cost-conscious subscription choices for services and tools, and best practices.