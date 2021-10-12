According to much of the promotional material for digital pre-distortion (DPD), its performance is based on static quantitative data. Typically, this material shows a DPD spectrum and quotes adjacent channel leakage ratio (ACLR) figures. While this approach addresses fundamental needs, it fails to capture many of the challenges, risks, and performance trade-offs that occur in real world deployments.

The rapid transition to 5G introduces a plethora of new challenges and scenarios that algorithm developers and equipment vendors need to pay more attention to. Underpinning the static performance must be the capability to maintain performance and stability in a complex environment where many elements are in a state of flux.