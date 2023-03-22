Anritsu Webinar: O-RAN: Evolution, Market Trends, Use Cases + Testing

This webinar presents key aspects of Open RAN technology and business needs on “why Open RAN”. It also discusses the main drivers in terms of use cases, and the market reality on Open RAN. While there may be challenges to full scale deployment of Open RAN solutions that exist today, the webinar aims to highlight why testing Open RAN solutions are critical to successful deployment.

What you will learn:

O-RAN Architecture: Evolution from 3GPP, interfaces, functions

Market reality and trends

O-RAN Business Needs & Innovation: Government interest, Private Networks, MNO deployment flexibility

Testing Needs: Conformance, IoT & Performance, Lab to Field

Speakers:

Sundara Venkatesh, Market Development, Anritsu