Launching a hardware product requires design, prototyping, compliance, manufacturing, component obsolescence management, and supply chain capabilities. Having the right technology partner with proven expertise in the complete hardware lifecycle management is critical for successful projects. The need is even greater for historically software-driven organizations.

With Arrow’s services portfolio and Dell’s innovative technologies, a leading security software company successfully launched its hardware platform, grew their business, expanded into new markets, and completely outsourced the hardware product lifecycle management.

These services were instrumental in their hardware development and deployment efforts: