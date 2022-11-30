Webinar: Sustainable Product Engineering

The pressure on enterprises to embrace sustainability from business perspective has been catalysed by the public's desire for a sustainable future. From board rooms, ESG regulatory compliance to product design meetings and shop floors, most of the organization conversations revolve around:

How to create transparency about actual environmental KPIs

How to reduce their carbon footprint whilst staying competitive?

The environmental impact due to their operations

It is quite obvious that different industries favour specific operational areas to drive their sustainability initiatives, such as switching to renewables, optimize transportation, applying IIoT 4.0 solutions for predictive maintenance and condition monitoring, energy optimization, reducing wastage, and so on. But will that work?

In this webinar, our domain experts will deep dive into the best approaches to achieve sustainability and optimizing core engineering to make an impact.

Key Takeaways:

Taking a structured approach to the race to Net Zero

Product design and development centred around Lifecycle Assessment

Sustainable packaging

"Circular economy" and its implications for equipment manufacturers and CPG firms