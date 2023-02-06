Editorial Report: The continuous challenge: Software, CI/CD and testing in the new network

Vital network functions are moving from hardware to virtualized software instances, and those software instances are increasingly being deployed in cloud environments. The goal is to give operators access to the scale, economics and innovative potential associated with the cloud.

But, in a new paradigm where services can be spun up, down and tweaked dynamically, traditional testing processes also need to evolve. As operators become more IT-centric and leverage continuous integration/continuous deployment practices, they also need to be mindful of the need for continuous testing.