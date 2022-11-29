Editorial Webinar: Connectivity challenges and solutions for the supply chain and transportation industries

Asset tracking is a seminal use case for the IoT market. It is one of the key applications – along with, and combined with, asset monitoring – that underpins the whole movement as it congregates around the supply chain sector, supposed to grow rapidly-massive in terms of IoT volumes. But it is also fraught with complication and complexity. Because supply chains go anywhere and everywhere – to places where historically patchy IoT connectivity has struggled to reach. It is also, as with all of low-power IoT sensing, highly cost sensitive.

This webinar looks at these issues, and more, and considers how the IoT industry has come together – expanding terrestrial connectivity, leveraging satellite extensions; stripping-down and amping-up to reduce costs and expand functionality – to start to make asset tracking a globally viable solution.

Speakers:

James Blackman, Editor, Enterprise IoT Insights

Adam Cousin, Senior Technical Specialist, Telit