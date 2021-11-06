Editorial Report: Creative destruction: How network disaggregation changes everything

There's a big change hitting the telecom industry right now. Hardware and software are being decoupled with cost coming out of the former and strategic investments shifting to the latter. This sea change could serve to threaten the long-standing business models of large, incumbent NEPs; smaller, more nimble innovators are poised to embrace this software- and cloud-first network and win market share. Simultaneously, NEPs are working to protect their positions by shuffling executives, strategies and hunting for acquisition opportunities.



In this landscape where innovators are perhaps equally likely to be the next big thing or be swallowed and stifled by legacy leaders, it all comes down to delivering the performance operators demand at a price they can afford and in a manner that they can easily consume.