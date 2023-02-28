Editorial Report: Fighting the newest breed of DDoS attacks on data centers

Over the last few years, the threat posed by Distribute Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks has increased at an alarming pace. The frequency, magnitude and sophistication of DDoS attacks has grown as botnets and automated attack tools are readily available to cyber criminals. Today, DDoS attacks can target data centers providers, service providers and enterprise anywhere in the world and have expanded to include international conflicts.

This report looks at the global DDoS threat landscape and examines the mitigation efforts employed by IT professionals to keep attackers at bay.