Artificial intelligence (AI) is creating vast new opportunities for communications service providers (CSPs), from faster, self-optimizing networks to intelligent chatbots that transform their customers’ experience. With the number of AI workloads expected to substantially increase over the coming years, CSPs who can efficiently implement them stand to expand their market opportunities and generate significant competitive advantage.

The emergence of AI offers an intelligent solution to today’s siloed and increasingly complex networks. CSPs currently face a “beyond human scale” challenge, where staff lack the resources to monitor, optimize and fix network and business functions in real time, 24/7. AI can automate these tasks, leading to improved network performance, stronger customer retention, operational efficiency gains and more.

This eGuide will show how CSPs can take advantage of the hardware and software needed to simplify and accelerate their path to AI innovation.

